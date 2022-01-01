Philly cheesesteaks in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Scuderia Italian Cuisine
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton
|Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$12.00
pizza sauce, American, mozzarella and provolone cheese, steak, fried onions.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HERO
|$10.95
Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
|$12.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
|$12.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
