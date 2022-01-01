Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve pies

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

Takeout
Salty Sweet Pie$12.00
pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, sweet, caramelized onions, salty prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, romano.
Hawaiian Pie$12.00
mascarpone cheese base, pineapple, ham, smoked gouda, mozzarella, provolone, coconut, green onions, cherries.
Taco pie$12.00
taco sauce base, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes, cilantro, and shredded iceberg lettuce. Sour cream on the side.
SEAFOOD

The Saucy Crawfish

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$5.00
The perfect citrus and creamy dessert to end the night.
Nancy's BBQ

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton

Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$4.95
Crop Juice

8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton

Takeout
CASHEW CREAM PIE$11.00
vanilla almond milk, cashew butter, dates, coconut oil, Ceylon cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GOURMET PIE$4.25
GROVE

10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch

TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
creamy peanut butter mousse, Oreo crust, chocolate ganache
Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

Takeout
Key lime pie (Slice)$4.49
Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Takeout
Key lime pie (Slice)$4.49
