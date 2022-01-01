Pies in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve pies
Scuderia Italian Cuisine
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton
|Salty Sweet Pie
|$12.00
pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, sweet, caramelized onions, salty prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, romano.
|Hawaiian Pie
|$12.00
mascarpone cheese base, pineapple, ham, smoked gouda, mozzarella, provolone, coconut, green onions, cherries.
|Taco pie
|$12.00
taco sauce base, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes, cilantro, and shredded iceberg lettuce. Sour cream on the side.
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.00
The perfect citrus and creamy dessert to end the night.
Crop Juice
8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton
|CASHEW CREAM PIE
|$11.00
vanilla almond milk, cashew butter, dates, coconut oil, Ceylon cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|GOURMET PIE
|$4.25
GROVE
10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$9.00
creamy peanut butter mousse, Oreo crust, chocolate ganache
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Key lime pie (Slice)
|$4.49
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|Key lime pie (Slice)
|$4.49