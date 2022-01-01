Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve pretzels

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
DEEP FRIED PRETZELS$9.00
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
PRETZELS$9.00
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI$13.00
Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
DEEP FRIED PRETZELS$9.00
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
PRETZEL CRUSTED TUNA SASHIMI$15.00
Thinly sliced Ahi Tuna drizled with kabayaki and ginger honey mustard
PRETZELS$9.00
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
3 Keys Brewing

 

3 Keys Brewing

2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
GINORMUS PRETZEL$9.00
This Bavarian pretzel is perfect to share and is served with spicy pub mustard or honey mustard.
More about 3 Keys Brewing

