Quesadillas in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.25
Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Urban Taco
11161 E SR70, Bradenton
|KIDS QUESADILLA MEAL
|$5.95
Kids quesadilla meal includes a small order of chips and a kids quesadilla. Choice of chicken or beef.
|JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.95
Plain and simple - a large grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese. Grilled to perfection!
|URBAN QUESADILLA
|$8.95
Large flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, slow roasted carnitas, black beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, and Urban Guac sauce. Grilled and sliced to perfection.
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.50
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.50
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|K- Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.99
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$12.49
Blackened chicken breast enveloped in a flour tortilla and smothered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with a Chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|K- Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.99
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$12.49
Blackened chicken breast enveloped in a flour tortilla and smothered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with a Chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.