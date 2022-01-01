Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.25
Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.
More about Skillets
Steak Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (1758 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Nancy's BBQ image

 

Nancy's BBQ

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED QUESADILLA$8.95
More about Nancy's BBQ
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
QUESADILLA image

 

Urban Taco

11161 E SR70, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS QUESADILLA MEAL$5.95
Kids quesadilla meal includes a small order of chips and a kids quesadilla. Choice of chicken or beef.
JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.95
Plain and simple - a large grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese. Grilled to perfection!
URBAN QUESADILLA$8.95
Large flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, slow roasted carnitas, black beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, and Urban Guac sauce. Grilled and sliced to perfection.
More about Urban Taco
Steak Quesadilla image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.00
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.00
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.50
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Item pic

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.00
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.00
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.50
Roasted chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, black beans,cheddar blend, jalapeno aioli
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
K- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
Chicken Quesadillas$12.49
Blackened chicken breast enveloped in a flour tortilla and smothered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with a Chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
K- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
Chicken Quesadillas$12.49
Blackened chicken breast enveloped in a flour tortilla and smothered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with a Chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

