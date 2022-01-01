Salmon in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve salmon
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Smoked Salmon Platter
|$14.50
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Apollonia Grill
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.99
Grilled medium, gigande bean cassoulet, lemon and dill.
Nancy's BBQ
14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton
|CHILLED SALMON TRAY
|$14.45
5oz Chilled Smoked Salmon on a Bed of Lettuce and a slice of tomato w/ Cucumber Dill Sour Cream and 1 Side and a Dab of a Cold Side
SunCoast Meal Prep
3332 26th ave East unit h, Bradenton
|Ponzu Salmon Lean
|$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Brown Rice, Roasted Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Citrus Ponzu Sauce. Calories: 330 Protein: 29g Carb: 26g Fat: 15g.
PIER 22
1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton
|Atlantic Salmon
|$27.00
pan seared, spinach, mascarpone cream, crab, lightly crusted with vegetables and corn risotto
Atria Cafe
4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON
|BEET CURED SALMON TOAST
|$12.00
CREAM CHEESE + CUCUMBER RIBBONS + WATERMELON RADISH +CAPER OIL + BURLY BARLEY BREAD
|SUPER TENDER SALMON
|$14.00
BEET CURE + CUCUMBER WATER + ATRIA CRÈME FRAICHE + SICHUAN PEPPERCORN OIL
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Salmon Your Way
|$17.99
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed
FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill
Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
|"Slammin Salmon" Special
|$29.49