Salmon in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Platter$14.50
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
Smoked Salmon Benedict$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Apollonia Grill

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$25.99
Grilled medium, gigande bean cassoulet, lemon and dill.
More about Apollonia Grill
Nancy's BBQ image

 

Nancy's BBQ

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILLED SALMON TRAY$14.45
5oz Chilled Smoked Salmon on a Bed of Lettuce and a slice of tomato w/ Cucumber Dill Sour Cream and 1 Side and a Dab of a Cold Side
More about Nancy's BBQ
Item pic

 

SunCoast Meal Prep

3332 26th ave East unit h, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ponzu Salmon Lean$11.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Brown Rice, Roasted Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms, Citrus Ponzu Sauce. Calories: 330 Protein: 29g Carb: 26g Fat: 15g.
More about SunCoast Meal Prep
PIER 22 image

 

PIER 22

1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon$27.00
pan seared, spinach, mascarpone cream, crab, lightly crusted with vegetables and corn risotto
More about PIER 22
Item pic

 

Atria Cafe

4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BEET CURED SALMON TOAST$12.00
CREAM CHEESE + CUCUMBER RIBBONS + WATERMELON RADISH +CAPER OIL + BURLY BARLEY BREAD
SUPER TENDER SALMON$14.00
BEET CURE + CUCUMBER WATER + ATRIA CRÈME FRAICHE + SICHUAN PEPPERCORN OIL
More about Atria Cafe
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Your Way$17.99
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed
FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill
Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Your Way$17.99
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed
FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill
Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
"Slammin Salmon" Special$29.49
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

