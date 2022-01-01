Scallops in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve scallops
Apollonia Grill
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$30.99
Cauliflower puree, sauteed veggie succotash, grilled asparagus.
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Scallop
|$12.50
Scallop tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
|Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)
|$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
6233 14th St W., Bradenton
|Royal Scallop
|$16.95
Stir-fried scallop with ginger, onion, carrot, bell pepper, string bean, celery, baby corn, scallion, peanuts and Thai chili sauce.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Shrimp & Scallops Dinner
|$23.25
6 shrimp and 6 scallops. Choose all fried, sautéed or blackened.
|Sea Scallops Dinner
|$20.99
Plump and buttery. Choose fried, blackened or sautéed.
|Alfredo w/Shrimp + Scallops
|$23.25
