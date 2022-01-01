Scallops in Bradenton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apollonia Grill - UTC image

 

Apollonia Grill

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Scallops$30.99
Cauliflower puree, sauteed veggie succotash, grilled asparagus.
More about Apollonia Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Saucy Crawfish

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop$12.50
Scallop tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
More about The Saucy Crawfish
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine

6233 14th St W., Bradenton

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Royal Scallop$16.95
Stir-fried scallop with ginger, onion, carrot, bell pepper, string bean, celery, baby corn, scallion, peanuts and Thai chili sauce.
More about Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Scallops Dinner$23.25
6 shrimp and 6 scallops. Choose all fried, sautéed or blackened.
Sea Scallops Dinner$20.99
Plump and buttery. Choose fried, blackened or sautéed.
Alfredo w/Shrimp + Scallops$23.25
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Scallops Dinner$23.25
6 shrimp and 6 scallops. Choose all fried, sautéed or blackened.
Sea Scallops Dinner$20.99
Plump and buttery. Choose fried, blackened or sautéed.
Alfredo w/Shrimp + Scallops$23.25
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

