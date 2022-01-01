Short ribs in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve short ribs
B&B Chophouse & Market
8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch
|Braised Short Rib “Tomahawk” Style
|$36.00
Slow roasted for hours in savory seasonings.
Apollonia Grill - UTC
8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$22.79
Braised short rib stuffed pasta, portobello mushrooms, onions, parmesan with demi red wine sauce.
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$18.99
Braised short rib stuffed pasta, portobello mushrooms, onions, parmesan, red wine dime sauce.
Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company
700 13th Avenue East, Bradenton
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Panini
|$7.00
braised short rib, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, american cheese and bacon on grilled ciabatta; option to add a lunch side (sorry, no substitutions or omissions)