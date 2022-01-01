Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve short ribs

B&B Chophouse & Market

8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib “Tomahawk” Style$36.00
Slow roasted for hours in savory seasonings.
More about B&B Chophouse & Market
Apollonia Grill - UTC

8235 Cooper Creek Blvd, University Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Ravioli$22.79
Braised short rib stuffed pasta, portobello mushrooms, onions, parmesan with demi red wine sauce.
Short Rib Ravioli$18.99
Braised short rib stuffed pasta, portobello mushrooms, onions, parmesan, red wine dime sauce.
More about Apollonia Grill - UTC
Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company

700 13th Avenue East, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Panini$7.00
braised short rib, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, american cheese and bacon on grilled ciabatta; option to add a lunch side (sorry, no substitutions or omissions)
More about Beall's Bistro by The Breakfast Company

