Shrimp tacos in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Urban Taco image

 

Urban Taco

11161 E SR70, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KICKIN SHRIMP TACO$3.95
Taco with fried Gulf shrimp topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Taco Kickin' Sauce
More about Urban Taco
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6906 14th Street W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar

