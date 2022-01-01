Shrimp tacos in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Urban Taco
Urban Taco
11161 E SR70, Bradenton
|KICKIN SHRIMP TACO
|$3.95
Taco with fried Gulf shrimp topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Taco Kickin' Sauce
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6906 14th Street W., Bradenton
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
More about Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
6696 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.49
Shrimp, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.