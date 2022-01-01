Spinach pizza in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve spinach pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|SPINACH PIZZA
|$18.95
Spinach, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
|SPINACH PIZZA SLICE
|$3.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|SPINACH PIZZA 13"
|$17.99
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese
|SPINACH PIZZA 17"
|$24.99
Olive base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese