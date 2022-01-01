Stromboli in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve stromboli
Scuderia Italian Cuisine
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton
|Veggie Stromboli
|$28.00
tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, zucchini, provolone, and mozzarella.
|Italian Stromboli
|$28.00
sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola ham, mozzarella, provolone, onions, and peppers.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|STROMBOLI
|$7.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|STROMBOLI
|$10.99
Provolone & mozzarella cheese in our homemade dough with a side of sauce.
Available with the following ingredients: pepperoni, mushrooms, green or black olives, hot peppers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, sausage, spinach or meatballs. Each ingredient $0.75