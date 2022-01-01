Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve stromboli

Consumer pic

 

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Stromboli$28.00
tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, zucchini, provolone, and mozzarella.
Italian Stromboli$28.00
sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, capicola ham, mozzarella, provolone, onions, and peppers.
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STROMBOLI$7.95
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STROMBOLI$10.99
Provolone & mozzarella cheese in our homemade dough with a side of sauce.
Available with the following ingredients: pepperoni, mushrooms, green or black olives, hot peppers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, sausage, spinach or meatballs. Each ingredient $0.75
More about Casa Di Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Pretzels

Fried Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Mussels

Pesto Pizza

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston