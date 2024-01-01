Sundaes in Bradenton
Peach's 1 - Manatee
3201 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton
|Breakfast Sundae
|$9.99
A bowl of fresh fruit topped with low-fat strawberry yogurt and homemade granola. Served with a muffin
SweetBerries - Bradenton
4500 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$6.85
Vanilla custard topped with hot fudge and butter roasted pecans
|Turtle Sundae
|$6.85
Vanilla custard topped with caramel, hot fudge, and butter roasted pecans
|Brownie Sundae
|$8.05
A delicious fudge brownie topped with vanilla custard, hot fudge, and pecans