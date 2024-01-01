Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Bradenton
/
Bradenton
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Bradenton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Ed's Tavern: 64 - 1305 108th St E
1305 108th St E, Bradenton
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50
More about Ed's Tavern: 64 - 1305 108th St E
The Greyson - Lakewood Ranch -
11161 State Road 70 East, Lakewood Ranch
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries & Dip
$6.50
More about The Greyson - Lakewood Ranch -
Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton
Burritos
Eggplant Parm
Steak Tacos
Penne
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Fish Tacos
Greek Salad
Cobb Salad
More near Bradenton to explore
Saint Petersburg
Avg 4.4
(199 restaurants)
Sarasota
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Largo
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Riverview
Avg 4.8
(21 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Ellenton
Avg 3
(10 restaurants)
Anna Maria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(412 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 3.9
(50 restaurants)
Sebring
No reviews yet
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2545 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston