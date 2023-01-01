Taco salad in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve taco salad
Pizza and wings
1837 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, ground beef, black olives, and jalapenos with sour cream and salsa on the side
Urban Taco - Lakewood Ranch
11161 E SR70, Bradenton
|TACO SALAD
|$13.90
Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit!
Bueno!