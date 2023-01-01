Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve taco salad

Pizza and wings

1837 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.99
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, ground beef, black olives, and jalapenos with sour cream and salsa on the side
More about Pizza and wings
Urban Taco - Lakewood Ranch

11161 E SR70, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO SALAD$13.90
Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit!
Bueno!
More about Urban Taco - Lakewood Ranch

