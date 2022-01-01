Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Bradenton

Bradenton restaurants
Bradenton restaurants that serve tortellini

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortellini al Pesto$23.00
Tortellini, sun dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers tossed in a rich and creamy pesto sauce.
Tortellini Carbonara$25.00
Bacon, pepperoni and capicola ham sauteed into a rich alfredo sauce and tossed with tortellini.
Tortellini Modena$26.00
Bacon, pepperoni, capicola ham, and spinach sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TORTELLINI IN BRODO$7.95
Tri color tortellini with spinach in a light chicken broth with a touch of grated cheese.
TORTELLINI DELLA NONNA$16.95
Proscuitto, onions, peas, in a light cream sauce with a touch of grated cheese.
