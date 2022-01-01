Tortellini in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Scuderia Italian Cuisine
Scuderia Italian Cuisine
4805 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton
|Tortellini al Pesto
|$23.00
Tortellini, sun dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers tossed in a rich and creamy pesto sauce.
|Tortellini Carbonara
|$25.00
Bacon, pepperoni and capicola ham sauteed into a rich alfredo sauce and tossed with tortellini.
|Tortellini Modena
|$26.00
Bacon, pepperoni, capicola ham, and spinach sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce.
More about Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|TORTELLINI IN BRODO
|$7.95
Tri color tortellini with spinach in a light chicken broth with a touch of grated cheese.
|TORTELLINI DELLA NONNA
|$16.95
Proscuitto, onions, peas, in a light cream sauce with a touch of grated cheese.