White pizza in Bradenton

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|WHITE PIZZA
|$17.95
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
|WHITE PIZZA SLICE
|$3.50
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|SHEET WHITE PIZZA
|$35.99
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese
|WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA 17"
|$24.99
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage
|WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA 13"
|$17.99
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onion, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage