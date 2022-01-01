Yellow curry in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Chang Kao Thai Cuisine - 6233 14th St W.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine - 6233 14th St W.
6233 14th St W., Bradenton
|Yellow Curry - Lunch
|$0.00
Yellow curry spices cooked in coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato and your choice of meat.
|Yellow Curry
|$0.00
Yellow curry spices cooked in coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato and your choice of meat.
|Yellow Curry
|$0.00
Yellow curry spices cooked in coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato and your choice of meat.