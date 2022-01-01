Chicken salad in Bradford
Bradford restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about A Slice of the 80's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A Slice of the 80's
19 Congress St, Bradford
|Chicken Salad
|$8.99
More about Pizza Napoli & Restaurant
Pizza Napoli & Restaurant
147 W Washington St, Bradford
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, topped with fries
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Chicken tender, bacon, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, mozzerella cheese
|Chicken & Beet Salad
|$13.95
Green leaf and Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, onion, diced beets, garbanzo beans, feta cheese. Recommend Ranch dressing.