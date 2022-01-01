Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bradford

Bradford restaurants
Bradford restaurants that serve chicken salad

A Slice of the 80's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A Slice of the 80's

19 Congress St, Bradford

Avg 4 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.99
More about A Slice of the 80's
Item pic

 

Pizza Napoli & Restaurant

147 W Washington St, Bradford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, egg, cucumber, tomato, topped with fries
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken tender, bacon, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato, mozzerella cheese
Chicken & Beet Salad$13.95
Green leaf and Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, onion, diced beets, garbanzo beans, feta cheese. Recommend Ranch dressing.
More about Pizza Napoli & Restaurant

