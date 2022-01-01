Philly cheesesteaks in Bradford
Bradford restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
A Slice of the 80's
19 Congress St, Bradford
|Half Philly Cheesesteak Sub
|$7.49
Pizza Napoli & Restaurant
147 W Washington St, Bradford
|Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
|$9.50
Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
|Philly Cheese Steak Calazone
|$9.50
Steak, green peppers, onion, mozzerella cheese
|6" Philly Cheese Steak
|$7.25
Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.