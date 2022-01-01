Philly cheesesteaks in Bradford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

A Slice of the 80's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A Slice of the 80's

19 Congress St, Bradford

Avg 4 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Half Philly Cheesesteak Sub$7.49
More about A Slice of the 80's
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Napoli & Restaurant

147 W Washington St, Bradford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$9.50
Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
Philly Cheese Steak Calazone$9.50
Steak, green peppers, onion, mozzerella cheese
6" Philly Cheese Steak$7.25
Served with steak, onion, green and red peppers, toasted with melted mozzarella cheese, Romano cheese, and oregano.
More about Pizza Napoli & Restaurant

