Bradford's Grill & Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
83 Bedford St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
83 Bedford St
Stamford CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fish Restaurant + Bar
Stamford's best seafood!
Tomatillo Taco Joint
Come in and enjoy!
ROASTED
Roasty Toasty Real Food in the Heart of Downtown Stamford, CT **CURBSIDE PICKUP - Call (203)614-8255 when outside**
16 Handles
Frozen Yogurt Your Way!
Over 50 topppings and 16 frozen yogurt and Sorbet flavors.