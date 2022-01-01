Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Bradley Beach

Go
Bradley Beach restaurants
Toast

Bradley Beach restaurants that serve penne

Vics Italian Restaurant image

 

Vics Italian Restaurant

60 Main St, Bradley Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Penne$17.75
Small Penne$7.95
Penne$13.75
With a choice of our homemade sauces.
More about Vics Italian Restaurant
Pagano’s Uva Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Pagano’s Uva Restaurant

800 Main St, Bradley Beach

Avg 4.5 (1093 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Penne with Butter$9.95
More about Pagano’s Uva Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradley Beach

Mussels

Lasagna

Clams

Map

More near Bradley Beach to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston