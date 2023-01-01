Tacos in Bradley Beach
Bradley Beach restaurants that serve tacos
Skratch Kitchen - 812 Main Street
812 Main Street, Bradley Beach
|Shroom Tacos
|$26.00
wild mushrooms, shiitake chicharrones, avocado, zucchini, pico, masa tortilla. GF & Vegan
Luna Verde Vegan Mexican Online
400 Main Street, Bradley Beach
|Taquitos Dorados Crema & Queso | Tacos Dorados Encremados
|$19.95
|Tacos | lunch
|$15.95
Three double Corn Tortilla Tacos with choice of one of our proteins topped with chopped Onion & Cilantro, Red Cabbage, Lime Wedges, Radishes & Salsa Taquera. Served with Rice & Beans.
|Tacos de No Camarones a la Diabla
|$19.95
Tacos No Camarones a la diabla ( deviled no shrimp) made with a mung beans & seaweed based protein ( gluten free ingredients) sautéed with peppers, onions & tomatoes in a traditional spicy hot salsa. Served on doubled corn tortillas tacos (3) topped with chopped cilantro & onion, taco fixings. Rice, beans, & side of salsa taquera.