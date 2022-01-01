Go
Banner pic

Brad's Bakery Truck

Open today 7:30 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

101 Central Avenue Northeast

Orange City, IA 51041

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:30 pm

Location

101 Central Avenue Northeast, Orange City IA 51041

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Brad's Breads and Bakery

No reviews yet

Welcome to Brad's Breads and Bakery!

4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center

No reviews yet

Family-friendly restaurant featuring great food and atmosphere along with a wide beer selection.

Late Harvest Brewery

No reviews yet

Kitchen Hours:
Tues-Fri 5-9pm
Saturday 4-9pm

The Grain House

No reviews yet

Come to relax and enjoy a newly renovated coffeeshop and taproom that offers a variety of delicious food options alongside coffee, tap beer, and specialty wine.

Brad's Bakery Truck

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston