Brad's Breads and Bakery

101 Central Ave NE

Orange City, IA 51041

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Caffe Miel$5.37
Turkey & Provolone Croissant w/Salad$8.88
Red Rose Iced Tea$3.74
Caramel Sticky Roll$4.21
Layers of buttery sugared croissant dough with a pecan caramel topping.
Chocolate Croissant$4.21
Made of traditional layered croissant dough with a creamy dark chocolate rolled in the middle and drizzled on top.
Caffe Latte$4.67
Almond Cookies$2.10
A soft almond sugar cookie with a traditional sweet royal icing.
Creme-Filled Cruffins (Baker's Choice)$4.21
Irish Creme Filled Cruffins$4.21
A cruffin is a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin. Laminated croissant dough is proofed and baked in a muffin mold. The cruffin is filled with a fresh creme and puree or flavor.
Bacon, Apple & Cheddar Croissant w/Salad$8.88
Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 2:00 pm

101 Central Ave NE, Orange City IA 51041

Brad's Breads and Bakery

