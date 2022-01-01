Brad's Breads and Bakery
Open today 7:45 AM - 5:30 PM
39 Reviews
$
101 Central Ave NE
Orange City, IA 51041
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 2:00 pm
Location
101 Central Ave NE, Orange City IA 51041
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Brad's Bakery Truck
Big City Taste in Small Town Iowa
4 Brothers Bar & Grill - Sioux Center
Family-friendly restaurant featuring great food and atmosphere along with a wide beer selection.
Late Harvest Brewery
Kitchen Hours:
Tues-Fri 5-9pm
Saturday 4-9pm
The Grain House
Come to relax and enjoy a newly renovated coffeeshop and taproom that offers a variety of delicious food options alongside coffee, tap beer, and specialty wine.