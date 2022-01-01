Go
Toast

United Kitchens Group

Come in and enjoy!

406 1st street SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Old Delhi Makhni (Butter)$15.89
signature butter chicken / veg pakora / raita / spicy potatoes / mango pudding / fryums / choice of lentil / choice of rice-bread
Homestyle Saag Meal (spinach)$12.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka / choice of 3 sides
3-in-1 Chaat$8.89
crumbled samosa / aloo tikki / papdi / chutneys & yogurt
Nashville Hot Chicken$5.89
Nashville hot tender, slider roll, slaw, comeback sauce
Signature Tikka Masala Meal$12.89
signature tikka masala / choice of 3 sides
Classic Butter Sauce. (Makhni)$11.89
Delhi Style butter sauce / choice of 3 sides
Tandoori Momos$8.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / side of chutney
Naan$2.89
Punjabi Saag$15.89
sautéed spinach / ghee garlic tadka / choice of protein / side of peas pulao
Samosa$3.89
See full menu

Location

406 1st street SE

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sukūtā

No reviews yet

Pickup and Delivery Sushi

PHO JUNKIES

No reviews yet

Better than BRAINS!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston