United Kitchens Group

Popular Items

Incredible Makhni Meal (Butter Chicken Sauce)$13.89
signature butter chicken + choice of 3 sides
Fiery South Indian 65$11.89
choice of protein in our signature 65 sauce - served as appetizer or biryani bowl
Roasted Garlic Saag Meal (Spinach)$13.89
sautéed spinach + garlic tadka + choice of 3 sides
Highway Tikka Masala Meal$13.89
classic chicken tikka masala + choice of 3 sides
Kathi Roll Factory$6.89
6 inch paratha roll / choice of filling / salad / chutney
Tandoori Momos$9.89
steamed veg dumplings / tandoori marinade / chutney
Vada Pao (2 sliders)$10.89
fried potato dumpling / chutney / pao bread
Sides + Desserts
Street Cart Biryani$12.98
basmati rice / choice of protein / choice of biryani masala / side of raita & chutney
Street Green Falafel Bowl$10.89
falafel / choice of base - rice, salad, fries / cucumber / tomatoes / pickled onions / corn / olives / slaw / side of two sauces
Location

3061C Centreville Rd

Herndon VA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
