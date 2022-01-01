Braintree restaurants you'll love

Braintree restaurants
Toast
  • Braintree

Braintree's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Gastropubs
Must-try Braintree restaurants

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Papa Gino's

240 Grove Street, Braintree

Avg 4.3 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
More about Papa Gino's
Bates Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bates Bar and Grill

2 Commercial St, Braintree

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bone-In Wings
Juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
Boneless Wings
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
Cheese Pizza (Red Sauce)$9.00
Traditional cheese pizza
More about Bates Bar and Grill
PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

10 Commercial Street, Braintree

Avg 4.3 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Mocha Iced$4.20
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!
Bucket Red Bull Rickey$6.30
A can of Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.
Jumbo Iced Coffee$3.78
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Crossroads Pub image

 

Crossroads Pub

63 Columbian Street, Braintree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse BBq$12.99
honey BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion petals
Chicken quesadilla$9.99
blackened chicken, peppers & onions,
served with sour cream & salsa
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing
More about Crossroads Pub
Rivershed - Braintree image

 

Rivershed - Braintree

35-37 Commercial st, Braintree

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SHED BURGER$16.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries
The Clucker$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
More about Rivershed - Braintree
The Townshend image

 

The Townshend

220 Wood Rd, Braintree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Bird$12.00
Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aioli, Bun
Fries$5.00
Served with Ketchup
Soft Baked Pretzel$6.00
Eastern Standard Provisions Wheelhouse Pretzel, Charred Jalapeño Queso
More about The Townshend
Four Square Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Four Square Restaurant

16 COMMERCIAL ST, Braintree

Avg 4.2 (420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$8.00
Our homemade pizzas, cooked in our oven, are the definition of perfection. Super cheesy, a little saucy, and can be topped with all kinds of fresh, seasonal produce. From pepperoni to pineapple and buffalo chicken we have it all. We also do one half of the pizza with one type of topping. and the other half with another.
More about Four Square Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Braintree

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

