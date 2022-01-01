Braintree restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Papa Gino's
240 Grove Street, Braintree
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Cheese Breadsticks
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bates Bar and Grill
2 Commercial St, Braintree
|Bone-In Wings
Juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
|Boneless Wings
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
|Cheese Pizza (Red Sauce)
|$9.00
Traditional cheese pizza
PS Gourmet Coffee
10 Commercial Street, Braintree
|Jumbo Mocha Iced
|$4.20
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!
|Bucket Red Bull Rickey
|$6.30
A can of Red Bull mixed with your favorite flavor to make our delicious Red Bull Rickey.
|Jumbo Iced Coffee
|$3.78
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, no syrups!
Crossroads Pub
63 Columbian Street, Braintree
|Smokehouse BBq
|$12.99
honey BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion petals
|Chicken quesadilla
|$9.99
blackened chicken, peppers & onions,
served with sour cream & salsa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing
Rivershed - Braintree
35-37 Commercial st, Braintree
|SHED BURGER
|$16.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries
|The Clucker
|$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
The Townshend
220 Wood Rd, Braintree
|Big Bird
|$12.00
Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Aioli, Bun
|Fries
|$5.00
Served with Ketchup
|Soft Baked Pretzel
|$6.00
Eastern Standard Provisions Wheelhouse Pretzel, Charred Jalapeño Queso
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Four Square Restaurant
16 COMMERCIAL ST, Braintree
|Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Our homemade pizzas, cooked in our oven, are the definition of perfection. Super cheesy, a little saucy, and can be topped with all kinds of fresh, seasonal produce. From pepperoni to pineapple and buffalo chicken we have it all. We also do one half of the pizza with one type of topping. and the other half with another.