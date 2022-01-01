Braintree American restaurants you'll love

Bates Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bates Bar and Grill

2 Commercial St, Braintree

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bone-In Wings
Juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
Boneless Wings
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
Cheese Pizza (Red Sauce)$9.00
Traditional cheese pizza
Crossroads Pub image

 

Crossroads Pub

63 Columbian Street, Braintree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Monstah Mash Pizza$12.99
cheddar & mozzarella, mashed potatoes, bacon & scallions
Chicken quesadilla$9.99
blackened chicken, peppers & onions,
served with sour cream & salsa
The Gobbler$10.99
hot turkey, stuffing, cranberry & mayo
Four Square Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Four Square Restaurant

16 COMMERCIAL ST, Braintree

Avg 4.2 (420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$8.00
Our homemade pizzas, cooked in our oven, are the definition of perfection. Super cheesy, a little saucy, and can be topped with all kinds of fresh, seasonal produce. From pepperoni to pineapple and buffalo chicken we have it all. We also do one half of the pizza with one type of topping. and the other half with another.
