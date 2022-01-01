Braintree bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Braintree
More about Bates Bar and Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bates Bar and Grill
2 Commercial St, Braintree
|Popular items
|Bone-In Wings
Juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
|Boneless Wings
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
|Cheese Pizza (Red Sauce)
|$9.00
Traditional cheese pizza
More about Crossroads Pub
Crossroads Pub
63 Columbian Street, Braintree
|Popular items
|Monstah Mash Pizza
|$12.99
cheddar & mozzarella, mashed potatoes, bacon & scallions
|Chicken quesadilla
|$9.99
blackened chicken, peppers & onions,
served with sour cream & salsa
|The Gobbler
|$10.99
hot turkey, stuffing, cranberry & mayo