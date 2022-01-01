Braintree bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Braintree

Bates Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bates Bar and Grill

2 Commercial St, Braintree

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bone-In Wings
Juicy wings tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
Boneless Wings
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce:
One sauce per order please
Cheese Pizza (Red Sauce)$9.00
Traditional cheese pizza
Bates Bar and Grill
Crossroads Pub image

 

Crossroads Pub

63 Columbian Street, Braintree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Monstah Mash Pizza$12.99
cheddar & mozzarella, mashed potatoes, bacon & scallions
Chicken quesadilla$9.99
blackened chicken, peppers & onions,
served with sour cream & salsa
The Gobbler$10.99
hot turkey, stuffing, cranberry & mayo
Crossroads Pub
Rivershed - Braintree image

 

Rivershed - Braintree

35-37 Commercial st, Braintree

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SHED BURGER$16.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries
The Clucker$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
Rivershed - Braintree

