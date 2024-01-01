Clams in Braintree

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Braintree restaurants that serve clams
Crossroads Pub
63 Columbian Street, Braintree
No reviews yet
Crock Clam
$6.99
More about Crossroads Pub
Waves Seafood - Braintree - 190 Quincy Avenue
190 Quincy Avenue, Braintree
No reviews yet
Clam Strips Meal
$17.99
Served with fries and coleslaw
Whole Belly Clams Roll
$17.99
Served with fries
Clam Strip Roll
$15.99
Served with fries
More about Waves Seafood - Braintree - 190 Quincy Avenue
