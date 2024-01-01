Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Braintree

Braintree restaurants
Braintree restaurants that serve edamame

The Peppery

25 Pearl Street, Braintree

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(GF)(V)Truffle Edamame$6.50
Steamed soy bean pods with salt and truffle oil
More about The Peppery
Item pic

 

Feng Shui Braintree

703 Granite Street, Braintree

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Edamame 毛豆$8.00
More about Feng Shui Braintree

