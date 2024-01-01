Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Braintree

Go
Braintree restaurants
Toast

Braintree restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Consumer pic

 

The Peppery

25 Pearl Street, Braintree

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice (Lunch)$12.95
More about The Peppery
Consumer pic

 

Feng Shui Braintree

703 Granite Street, Braintree

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭$17.95
Rice stir fried with egg, chicken, jumbo shrimp, onion, snow peas, carrots, and pineapple.
More about Feng Shui Braintree

Browse other tasty dishes in Braintree

Pad Thai

Grilled Chicken

Pancakes

Dumplings

Curry

Fried Rice

Salmon

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Braintree to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (722 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (755 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston