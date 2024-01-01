Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pineapple fried rice in
Braintree
/
Braintree
/
Pineapple Fried Rice
Braintree restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
The Peppery
25 Pearl Street, Braintree
No reviews yet
Pineapple Fried Rice (Lunch)
$12.95
More about The Peppery
Feng Shui Braintree
703 Granite Street, Braintree
No reviews yet
Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭
$17.95
Rice stir fried with egg, chicken, jumbo shrimp, onion, snow peas, carrots, and pineapple.
More about Feng Shui Braintree
Browse other tasty dishes in Braintree
Pad Thai
Grilled Chicken
Pancakes
Dumplings
Curry
Fried Rice
Salmon
Fish And Chips
More near Braintree to explore
Quincy
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Stoughton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
East Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(722 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(75 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(393 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(755 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(199 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston