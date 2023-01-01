Pretzels in Braintree

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Braintree restaurants that serve pretzels
Crossroads Pub
63 Columbian Street, Braintree
No reviews yet
The BIG Pretzel
$9.99
Salted Bavarian Pretzel, served with cheddar cheese sauce & spicy mustard
More about Crossroads Pub
Rivershed Braintree
35-37 Commercial st, Braintree
No reviews yet
PRETZELS
$13.00
More about Rivershed Braintree
