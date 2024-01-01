Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Braintree

Braintree restaurants
Braintree restaurants that serve scallops

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Braintree

250 Granite Street, Braintree

TakeoutDelivery
ENT Scallop$54.00
Georges Bank Sea Scallops, Creamy Corn, Crispy Parsnips
More about Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Braintree
Waves Seafood - Braintree - 190 Quincy Avenue

190 Quincy Avenue, Braintree

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallop Roll$17.99
Served with fries
GRILLED SCALLOP GARDEN SALAD$18.95
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$18.99
Sautéed Shrimp and Scallops in our house-made garlic wine butter sauce, served with cherry tomatoes, and Romano cheese over pasta.
More about Waves Seafood - Braintree - 190 Quincy Avenue

