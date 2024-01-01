Scallops in Braintree
Braintree restaurants that serve scallops
More about Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Braintree
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse - Braintree
250 Granite Street, Braintree
|ENT Scallop
|$54.00
Georges Bank Sea Scallops, Creamy Corn, Crispy Parsnips
More about Waves Seafood - Braintree - 190 Quincy Avenue
Waves Seafood - Braintree - 190 Quincy Avenue
190 Quincy Avenue, Braintree
|Scallop Roll
|$17.99
Served with fries
|GRILLED SCALLOP GARDEN SALAD
|$18.95
|Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
|$18.99
Sautéed Shrimp and Scallops in our house-made garlic wine butter sauce, served with cherry tomatoes, and Romano cheese over pasta.