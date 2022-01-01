Go
Toast

Bramble Baking Co.

Small batch pies, pastries, and specialty cakes made with great care (and many flowers) in Baltimore, MD.
Please note, Our store hours vary from pickup hours.
Store hours are
Thurs-Fri, 7-2
Sat-Sun 8-3

5414 Harford Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Malted Chocolate Coffee Scone$3.50
See full menu

Location

5414 Harford Road

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KURAMO RESTAURANT LLC

No reviews yet

Eat Fresh and Healthy Anytime!!

Koco’s Pub

No reviews yet

We are open for carry out and dine in Tuesday 4:30-9pm, Wednesday-Friday 11am-9pm and Saturday 12-9pm! Online orders totaling more than $500.00 needs manager approval. Please call 410-426-3519 to speak with a manager.

Friendly Harford House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy! Since 1985, quality food that brings people together.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston