Winery, restaurant & park nestled in historic Scott’s Addition
⏰ Mon - Fri. 4pm - 10pm, Sa. & Sun. 10:30am-10pm
NOW SERVING BRUNCH

1708 Belleville St

Popular Items

Truffled Potaotes Al Forno$7.00
crispy red bliss potatoes tossed in aglio butter and black truffle
Antipasti Board$18.00
Chef's rotating selection of Artisan meats and cheeses Cheeses served with focaccia and seasonal accoutrements...
3 meats and 2 cheeses
Hardywood Tangerine SunCrush (12oz)$6.00
Tangerine Suncrush, a 4.2 percent session ale, is brewed with green tea, which offers a mellow caffeine buzz and antioxidants. Fermented at a slightly lower temperature than typical ales, the beer exudes an extra clean, crisp flavor and is low in ABV, low in calories, low in gluten and featuring a refreshing hint of fruit
Draft Rye Tye$12.00
Vodka, lemonade, black tea, and fresh lemon. Serve chilled over crushed ice.
Terrapin RecreationAle (16 oz)$7.00
RecreationAle is specially formulated to accompany you on all of your adventures. Packing in just 99 calories so it won’t weigh you down, this full-flavored “LoCal” IPA will keep your feet moving on the trail of life.
ABV: 4.2%
IBU: 30
OG: 8.2
Miller Lite (12oz)$4.00
Sycamore Juiciness IPA (16oz)$8.00
Juicy and refreshing! This thirst quenching IPA is dripping with lively citrus notes, first sip to last!
ABV: 6.8
IBU: 55
Glass Brambly Park Rosé$9.00
This light, aromatic Rose is sourced from the South of France by Michael Shaps Wineworks.
Headquartered in the Monticello AVA of Virginia, Michael and his team work closely with growers throughout the state and beyond in order to secure only the highest quality for
their wines. Michael also owns and manages a successful winery in Burgundy, where he studied and trained to be a winemaker in the early '90s
Bottle Brambly Park Sauvignon Blanc$28.00
The Lanza family started making wine in the bucolic Suisun Valley southeast of Napa in 1944. Wooden Valley Vineyard is located on the family's flagship 300-acre farm nestled where the pacific coast air is just right for producing world-class grapes. In this case, a layered Sauvignon Blanc expression with hints of grass, tropical fruit, and minerality.
Bottle Brambly Park Rosé$30.00
This light, aromatic Rose is sourced from the South of France by Michael Shaps Wineworks.Headquartered in the Monticello AVA of Virginia, Michael and his team work closely with growers throughout the state and beyond in order to secure only the highest quality for their wines. Michael also owns and manages a successful winery in Burgundy, where he studied and trained to be a winemaker in the early '90s

Location

Richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

