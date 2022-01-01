Go
Toast

Branch & Night Drop

Branch & Night Drop celebrate unique flavors from around the world. Whether you enjoy one of our celebrated cocktails at Night Drop or join us for some New American comfort food at Branch, we look forward to serving you. Thank you for investing your time with us.

1535 Madison Rd

No reviews yet

Location

1535 Madison Rd

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heyday

No reviews yet

Burgers, Fries and Pies

Twenties

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Stead Cheese

No reviews yet

Urban cheesemaker located in East Walnut Hills, Cincinnati. Tasting Room with full bar and variety of cheese options available.

Brew House

No reviews yet

WELCOME BACK FRIENDS!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston