Fried chicken sandwiches in Branchville

Branchville restaurants
Branchville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Dartcor

40 Wantage Avenue, Branchville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Asian Chicken Sandwich
Topped with Lime Cilantro Slaw, Sprouts, Sriracha Mayo, on a Sesame Roll
More about Dartcor
The Carriage House

470 Route 206, BRANCHVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about The Carriage House

