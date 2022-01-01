Go
5 Napkin Burger image
Burgers

5 Napkin Burger

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

10934 Reviews

$$

630 9th Ave

New York, NY 10036

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm

Location

630 9th Ave, New York NY 10036

Directions

5 Napkin Burger

orange star4.4 • 10934 Reviews
