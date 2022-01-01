Go
Toast

Playa Betty's

Come in and enjoy!!

FRENCH FRIES

320 Amsterdam Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (1567 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

320 Amsterdam Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parm UWS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Billy's Bakery

No reviews yet

Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.

Friedman's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston