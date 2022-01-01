Branded Saloon

Go
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

603 vanderbilt avenue • $$

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)

Popular Items

Texas Burger$16.00
With Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Pickles & Onion Rings served with Fries
Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
Plain Fries$8.00
Thick cut fries tosses in salt and pepper
Branded Burger$16.00
With maple-glazed bacon, blue cheese, bourbon sauce, housemade pickles and sauteed onions. Served with your choice of side.
Beyond Burger (Meatless)$12.00
Mac Daddy Burger$16.00
2 beef patties, 1000 island, pickles, lettuce, onions and cheddar
(WAP) Wet Ass Peaches$13.00
Wet Ass Peaches - white peach & rosemary Grey Goose vodka, Lillet
Chicken Strips$14.00
Served with BBQ & Cilantro Ranch dips
Wings$15.50
Your choice of Buffalo or Bourbon-glazed. Served with blue cheese dip, carrot & celery stix
Classic Burger w/ Lettuce Tomato & Pickle$12.00
Beef burger, lettuce, tomato and pickles
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

603 vanderbilt avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
