Branded Steakhouse Oink & Moo BBQ and Taproom

Big city eats in the small town atmosphere.

708 Wollard Blvd

Popular Items

Hot Tenderloink Sandwich$11.99
Served on bread with mached potatoes and your choice of white or brown gravy.
Branded House$5.99
Spring mix, iceberg, and greenleaf lettuce. Topped with Egg, chopped bacon, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Top Sirloin$18.99
Prime grade hand-cut 7oz sirloin grilled to perfection
Porky Potato Pieces$9.99
Crisppy fried potatoes sprinkled with melted cheese, bacon, and green onions
Location

708 Wollard Blvd

Richmond MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
