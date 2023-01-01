Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Brandenburg
/
Brandenburg
/
Chips And Salsa
Brandenburg restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Padrino's - Brandenburg
455 Bypass Rd Suite C, Brandenburg
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA DIP
$5.99
More about Padrino's - Brandenburg
El Caminos - Brandenburg
2320 Bypass RD, Brandenburg
No reviews yet
Large Chips & Salsa
$7.00
Does not include in take out orders
More about El Caminos - Brandenburg
Browse other tasty dishes in Brandenburg
Burritos
Fajitas
Nachos
Quesadillas
Tacos
More near Brandenburg to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Radcliff
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(635 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1667 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2142 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(316 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston