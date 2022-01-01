Brandon restaurants you'll love

Go
Brandon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brandon

Brandon's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Brandon restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

889 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
O'Brien's Irish Pub image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Brien's Irish Pub

701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket**$10.99
Hand cut boneless wings tossed in one of our sauces & served with tater tots & blue cheese or ranch.
Fish & Chips**$14.99
Two pieces Northern white fish hand dipped in beer batter or our classic breading. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks **$8.99
Six mozzarella sticks coated in Italian breadcrumbs & fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara.
More about O'Brien's Irish Pub
YoYo Juice image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

YoYo Juice

731B W. Lumsden Rd, Brandon

Avg 4.6 (68 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greens and Apple Juice
Kale, celery, spinach, and apple.
California Chicken
Spinach tortilla, spring greens, grilled chicken breast, carrots, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, grapes, pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Green Squeeze Juice
Kale, cucumber, celery, spinach, apple, and lemon.
More about YoYo Juice
Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

Avg 4.6 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON FELIX$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
JAMBALAYA$14.99
Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
More about Shells Seafood
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HIBACHI BENTO BOX
Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles and 1pc Spring Roll with plum sauce or 1 pc Chicken Gyoza with ponzu sauce. Includes 4oz White Sauce.
KOBE TRIO$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CALIFORNIA ROLL$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Pizza Haven image

 

Pizza Haven

122 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buc Slammer
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Extra Cheese
MALTA$1.80
White Pie
More about Pizza Haven
Recipe Box Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Recipe Box Diner

147 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon

Avg 4.8 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Platter
Cpl. Clint's Chicken$9.99
Dave's Skillet$8.99
More about Recipe Box Diner
Pizzaissimo image

 

Pizzaissimo

11239 Causeway BLVD, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
11" Custom Create Pie$12.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and up to 5 Toppings
16" Cheese Pie$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Grana Padano
16" Custom Create$22.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and up to 5 Toppings
More about Pizzaissimo
Cali Viejo image

 

Cali Viejo

436 E. Brandon Blvd., Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Oz. Churrasco$18.00
6 Oz Grilled Skirt Steak
More about Cali Viejo
Restaurant banner

 

Brandon Vegan Deli

859 Lithia Pinecrest rd, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Quesadilla$10.99
Seasoned ground Impossible burger and Mozzarella pressed to perfection
*Add peppers and onions
Red Potato Salad$3.95
Our housemade potato salad
9” Avocara$11.75
Our Seitan Chikken, Provolone, Avocado, Tomato, thinly sliced Cucumber, and Mayo on toasted Cuban bread and pressed.
More about Brandon Vegan Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Brandon

Salmon

Pies

Quesadillas

Boneless Wings

Cheese Pizza

Hash Browns

Garlic Knots

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Brandon to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston