Brandon restaurants you'll love

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
889 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings
$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
OMG Burger
$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O'Brien's Irish Pub
701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon
Boneless Wing Basket**
$10.99
Hand cut boneless wings tossed in one of our sauces & served with tater tots & blue cheese or ranch.
Fish & Chips**
$14.99
Two pieces Northern white fish hand dipped in beer batter or our classic breading. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks **
$8.99
Six mozzarella sticks coated in Italian breadcrumbs & fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
YoYo Juice
731B W. Lumsden Rd, Brandon
Greens and Apple Juice
Kale, celery, spinach, and apple.
California Chicken
Spinach tortilla, spring greens, grilled chicken breast, carrots, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, grapes, pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Green Squeeze Juice
Kale, cucumber, celery, spinach, apple, and lemon.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
SALMON FELIX
$19.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
JAMBALAYA
$14.99
Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP
$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon
HIBACHI BENTO BOX
Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles and 1pc Spring Roll with plum sauce or 1 pc Chicken Gyoza with ponzu sauce. Includes 4oz White Sauce.
KOBE TRIO
$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
CALIFORNIA ROLL
$9.00
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds.
Pizza Haven
122 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
Buc Slammer
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Extra Cheese
MALTA
$1.80
White Pie
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Recipe Box Diner
147 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon
Egg Platter
Cpl. Clint's Chicken
$9.99
Dave's Skillet
$8.99
Pizzaissimo
11239 Causeway BLVD, Brandon
11" Custom Create Pie
$12.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and up to 5 Toppings
16" Cheese Pie
$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, and Grana Padano
16" Custom Create
$22.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and up to 5 Toppings
Cali Viejo
436 E. Brandon Blvd., Brandon
6 Oz. Churrasco
$18.00
6 Oz Grilled Skirt Steak
Brandon Vegan Deli
859 Lithia Pinecrest rd, Brandon
Impossible Quesadilla
$10.99
Seasoned ground Impossible burger and Mozzarella pressed to perfection
*Add peppers and onions
Red Potato Salad
$3.95
Our housemade potato salad
9" Avocara
$11.75
Our Seitan Chikken, Provolone, Avocado, Tomato, thinly sliced Cucumber, and Mayo on toasted Cuban bread and pressed.