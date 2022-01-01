Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Brandon restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

889 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Brien's Irish Pub

701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap**$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with crisp lettuce, & tomatoes. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.
More about O'Brien's Irish Pub
Just Love Coffee

2020 W. Brandon Blvd. st.105, Brandon

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee

