Chicken wraps in Brandon

Beef 'O' Brady's
889 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
O'Brien's Irish Pub
701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap**
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with crisp lettuce, & tomatoes. Choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Just Love Coffee
2020 W. Brandon Blvd. st.105, Brandon
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.