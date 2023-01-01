Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Brandon restaurants that serve crab cakes

Main pic

 

Vine Vegan

2080 Badlands Dr, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Two Crab Cakes with a side of tartar sauce$13.00
More about Vine Vegan
CRAB CAKE APPETIZER image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurant

115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

Avg 4.6 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRAB CAKE APPETIZER$15.00
Two premium sauted jumbo lump crab cakes.
ADD CRAB CAKE$8.00
A single jumbo lump crab cake with our island sauce.
CRAB CAKE DINNER$18.00
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant

Map

