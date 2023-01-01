Crab cakes in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve crab cakes
Vine Vegan
2080 Badlands Dr, Brandon
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
|Two Crab Cakes with a side of tartar sauce
|$13.00
Shells Seafood Restaurant
115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|CRAB CAKE APPETIZER
|$15.00
Two premium sauted jumbo lump crab cakes.
|ADD CRAB CAKE
|$8.00
A single jumbo lump crab cake with our island sauce.
|CRAB CAKE DINNER
|$18.00
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.