Fish and chips in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve fish and chips
Route 60 Grill
2490 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon
|Fish & Chips
|$13.99
2 Large fillets fried to perfection with side of golden fries, served with Tartar sauce.
O'Brien's Irish Pub
701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon
|Fish & Chips**
|$14.99
Two pieces Northern white fish hand dipped in beer batter or our classic breading. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
|Wee Fish & Chips**
|$10.99
One piece of Northern white fish hand dipped in beer batter or our classic breading. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.