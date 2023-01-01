Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Brandon restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Route 60 Grill

2490 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.99
2 Large fillets fried to perfection with side of golden fries, served with Tartar sauce.
More about Route 60 Grill
Item pic

 

O'Brien's Irish Pub

701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips**$14.99
Two pieces Northern white fish hand dipped in beer batter or our classic breading. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Wee Fish & Chips**$10.99
One piece of Northern white fish hand dipped in beer batter or our classic breading. Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
More about O'Brien's Irish Pub

