Garden salad in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
889 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon
|Garden Salad Side
More about Shells Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|DINNER GARDEN SALAD
|$5.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|SALMON GARDEN SALAD
|$15.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.