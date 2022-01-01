Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Brandon restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

889 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad Side
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

Avg 4.6 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DINNER GARDEN SALAD$5.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
SALMON GARDEN SALAD$15.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
More about Shells Seafood

