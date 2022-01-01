Lobsters in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|SIDE LOBSTER
|$20.00
Served with mushrooms.
|*GRILLED LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.50
Inside: krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado . Outside: volcano topping, scallions, sesame seeds, masago, lemon drops and lobster tail with melted butter sauce.
More about Shells Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|LOBSTER BISQUE CUP
|$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
|LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL
|$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
|BABY LOBSTER PASTA
|$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .