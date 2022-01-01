Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Brandon

Go
Brandon restaurants
Toast

Brandon restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE LOBSTER$20.00
Served with mushrooms.
*GRILLED LOBSTER ROLL$25.50
Inside: krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado . Outside: volcano topping, scallions, sesame seeds, masago, lemon drops and lobster tail with melted butter sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
BABY LOBSTER PASTA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

Avg 4.6 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP$4.99
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$8.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
BABY LOBSTER PASTA$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
More about Shells Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Brandon

Scallops

Chicken Wraps

Garden Salad

Salmon

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Pies

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Map

More near Brandon to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston