Philly cheesesteaks in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Brandon restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Pizza Haven - 122 E Brandon Blvd

122 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Open faced baked amoroso bread coated with our homemade garlic butter, steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and lots of cheese.
More about Pizza Haven - 122 E Brandon Blvd
Item pic

 

#26 WH Brandon

775 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$13.99
Thinly sliced beef, covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and smothered in provolone cheese on a Cuban style roll.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$13.99
Thinly sliced beef, covered with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and smothered in provolone cheese on a Cuban style roll.
More about #26 WH Brandon

