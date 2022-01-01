Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Toast

Brandon restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O'Brien's Irish Pub

701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie**$13.99
A traditional Irish dish with ground beef, vegetables & simmered in our Guinness gravy. Topped with fresh mashed potatoes & cheddar cheese.
More about O'Brien's Irish Pub
Pizza Haven image

 

Pizza Haven

122 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pie
All Meat Pie
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham
More about Pizza Haven
Item pic

 

Pizzaissimo

11239 Causeway BLVD, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
11" White Pie$10.00
Olive Oil/Butter Brushed on, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and Garlic Ricotta Dollops
11" Custom Create Pie$12.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and up to 5 Toppings
16" White Pie$18.00
Olive Oil/Butter Brushed on, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and Garlic Ricotta Dollops
More about Pizzaissimo
KEY LIME PIE image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

Avg 4.6 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE$5.99
Our classic Florida style Key Lime Pie. The perfect mix of sweet and tart!
More about Shells Seafood

