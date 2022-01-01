Pies in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve pies
O'Brien's Irish Pub
701 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon
|Shepherd's Pie**
|$13.99
A traditional Irish dish with ground beef, vegetables & simmered in our Guinness gravy. Topped with fresh mashed potatoes & cheddar cheese.
Pizza Haven
122 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|White Pie
|All Meat Pie
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham
Pizzaissimo
11239 Causeway BLVD, Brandon
|11" White Pie
|$10.00
Olive Oil/Butter Brushed on, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and Garlic Ricotta Dollops
|11" Custom Create Pie
|$12.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and up to 5 Toppings
|16" White Pie
|$18.00
Olive Oil/Butter Brushed on, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and Garlic Ricotta Dollops